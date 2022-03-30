 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Texas A&M's Buzz Williams, Quenton Jackson and Manny Obaseki break down NIT semifinal win over Washington State

Texas A&M men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams, along with guards Quenton Jackson and Manny Obaseki, took questions after the Aggies' 72-56 win over Washington State in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Jackson had a team-high 18 points, followed closely by 14 from Obaseki.

