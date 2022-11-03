 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Texas A&M's Buzz Williams, players preview exhibition game against TAMU-Kingsville

Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams, along with transfer players Dexter Dennis and Julius Marble, set the stage for the Aggies' first contest of the season, an exhibition match against Texas A&M-Kingsville.

