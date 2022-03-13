 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fans greet Texas A&M mens basketball team as they return from SEC tournament

Buzz Williams SEC tournament return

Texas A&M head coach is greeted by fans as his mens basketball squad returns from the SEC tournament.

 Travis L. Brown

Texas A&M fans lined the street outside the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball Sunday to welcome the mens basketball team back from a run to the SEC tournament finals in Tampa, Fla. A&M will begin the National Invitation Tournament in Reed Arena at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Alcorn State. 

