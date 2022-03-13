WATCH NOW: Fans greet Texas A&M mens basketball team as they return from SEC tournament

Texas A&M fans lined the street outside the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball Sunday to welcome the mens basketball team back from a run to the SEC tournament finals in Tampa, Fla. A&M will begin the National Invitation Tournament in Reed Arena at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Alcorn State.
