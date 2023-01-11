top story Watch: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M players discuss win over Missouri Jan 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams and players Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV discuss the Aggies' win over Missouri. Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics. Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics. GALLERY: TAMU Men's Basketball vs Missouri Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) celebrates after the Aggies basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) shoots the ball over Missouri Tigers guard Nick Honor (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) shoots the ball in the second half of the Aggies basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford, top, drives for a layup over a Missouri player during the first half Wednesday night at Reed Arena. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams is seen with his wife Corey, center, and daughter Addyson, right after the Aggies basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) dribbles the ball in the first half of the Aggies basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) lifts up Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) in the second half of the Aggies basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) goes up to the basket for a layup in the second half of the Aggies basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV, left, drives past Missouri guard Tre Gomillion during the first half Wednesday night at Reed Arena. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis, right, scans Missouri’s defense on Wednesday night at Reed Arena. Logan Hannigan-Downs Missouri Tigers guard Tre Gomillion (2) talks with an official in the first half of the Aggies basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Logan Hannigan-Downs Missouri Tigers guard Kobe Brown (24) catches Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) after a play in the first half of the Aggies basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M head men's basketball coach Buzz Williams yells instruction to guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the first half Wednesday night at Reed Arena. Logan Hannigan-Downs Missouri Tigers forward Noah Carter (35) and guard DeAndre Gholston (4) smile at each other as Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) attempts to get past them during a free throw in the second half of the Aggies basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Logan Hannigan-Downs Missouri Tigers guard Kobe Brown (24) and Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) battle for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies guard Davin Watkins (22) is seen prior to Aggies basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Logan Hannigan-Downs Missouri Tigers guard Tre Gomillion (2) attempts to steal the ball from Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) attempts to dribble past Missouri Tigers forward Noah Carter (35) in the second half of the Aggies basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies guard Andre Gordon (20) reaches up for a layup in the second half of the Aggies basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Logan Hannigan-Downs 