top story Watch: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M players discuss win over Florida Jan 18, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams and players Dexter Dennis and Julius Marble discuss the Aggies' win over Florida. GALLERY: Texas A&M Men's Basketball vs Florida Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams celebrates a shot during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies forward Andersson Garcia (11) shoots the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) dunks against Florida to give the Aggies a 54-49 lead with 4 seconds left Wednesday night at Reed Arena. A&M won 54-52 to improve to 5-0 in SEC play. LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE Texas A&M Aggies guard Hayden Hefner (2) drives to the basket around Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton blocks a shot from Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Andre Gordon (20) looks to pass during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) shoots a layup during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) makes a layup during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams draws a play in a huddle during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) celebrates with guard Tyrece Radford (23) after Radford’s dunk in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle The Aggies and Gators leap for a rebound during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots a free throw during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver The 12th Man looks on as the Gators come within one point of the Aggies during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Florida Gators forward Alex Fudge (3) fouls Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) leaps for the game-winning dunk during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams celebrates a score during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Members of the 12th Man participate in yells during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) shoots the ball over Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Senior Yell Leader Nathan Drain celebrates a point during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) grabs a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives to the basket during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) shoots over Florida Gators guard Kowacie Reeves (14) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives to the basket during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) attempts to block Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Hayden Hefner (2) dribbles the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver The 12th Man distracts Florida Gators guard Riley Kugel (24) while shooting a free throw during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) shoots the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M forward Julius Marble, center shoots over Florida forwards Alex Fudge (3) and Colin Castleton on Wednesday night at Reed Arena. Meredith Seaver 0 Comments Tags Games And Toys Sports Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Texas A&M's Tyrece Radford shaves head in support of former academic advisor's cancer battle While Buzz Williams was working through a shooting drill with another player, a seemingly inconsequential statement from senior guard Tyrece R… Texas A&M baseball team to host First Pitch Banquet on Feb. 11 The Texas A&M baseball team will host its second annual First Pitch Banquet at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field.… Texas A&M men's basketball team beats No. 20 Missouri to extend win streak to five Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams predicted Wednesday’s matchup against No. 20 Missouri would be a game of ebbs and flow… Texas A&M men receiving Top 25 votes; Aggies in Lunardi's last 4 out The Texas A&M men’s basketball team received Top 25 votes this week after stretching their winning streak to six with victories over then … Record-setting effort on boards leads to historic win for Texas A&M men's basketball team COLUMBIA, S.C. — For as head-turning as Texas A&M’s 94-53 win over South Carolina was Saturday on the scoreboard, Aggie men’s basketball c… Dennis, Radford becoming centerpiece of Texas A&M men's basketball team's rotation During the preseason, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams and his staff searched for the best combinations of players to e… Watch: Mark French breaks down Texas A&M men's basketball's hot start to SEC play Watch now as former Texas A&M men's basketball player Mark French breaks down the Aggies' hot start to SEC play. Watch: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M players discuss win over Missouri Watch now as Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams and players Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV discuss the Aggies' win over Missouri. Watch: Buzz Williams previews Texas A&M's game at South Carolina Watch now as Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams previews the Aggies' game at South Carolina. Watch: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M players preview game vs. Florida Watch now as Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams and players Julius Marble and Tyrece Radford preview the Aggies' game against … Watch Now: Related Video Florida Postgame: Buzz Williams Florida Postgame: Dexter Dennis, Julius Marble Florida Postgame: Dexter Dennis, Julius Marble Highlights: A&M 54, Florida 52 Highlights: A&M 54, Florida 52 Alabama Preview: Joni Taylor Alabama Preview: Joni Taylor Recommended for you