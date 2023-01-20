top story Watch: Buzz Williams previews Texas A&M's game at Kentucky Jan 20, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams previews the Aggies' game at Kentucky. Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics. GALLERY: Texas A&M Men's Basketball vs Florida Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams celebrates an Aggie basket against Florida on Wednesday night at Reed Arena. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies forward Andersson Garcia (11) shoots the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) dunks against Florida to give the Aggies a 54-49 lead with 4 seconds left Wednesday night at Reed Arena. A&M won 54-52 to improve to 5-0 in SEC play. LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE Texas A&M Aggies guard Hayden Hefner (2) drives to the basket around Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton blocks a shot from Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Andre Gordon (20) looks to pass during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) shoots a layup during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) makes a layup during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams draws a play in a huddle during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) celebrates with guard Tyrece Radford (23) after Radford’s dunk in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle The Aggies and Gators leap for a rebound during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots a free throw during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver The 12th Man looks on as the Gators come within one point of the Aggies during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Florida Gators forward Alex Fudge (3) fouls Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) leaps for the game-winning dunk during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams celebrates a score during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Members of the 12th Man participate in yells during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) shoots the ball over Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Senior Yell Leader Nathan Drain celebrates a point during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) grabs a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Eagle Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives to the basket during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) shoots over Florida Gators guard Kowacie Reeves (14) during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives to the basket during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Tyrece Radford, left, drives for a basket past Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during Wednesday night’s game at Reed Arena. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Hayden Hefner (2) dribbles the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver The 12th Man distracts Florida guard Riley Kugel (24) while he shoots a free throw during Texas A&M’s 54-52 victory on Wednesday night at Reed Arena. The Aggies won their seventh straight and pushed their SEC record to 5-0 with the win. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) shoots the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots the ball during the Texas A&M vs Florida game at Reed Arena on Wednesday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M forward Julius Marble, center shoots over Florida forwards Alex Fudge (3) and Colin Castleton on Wednesday night at Reed Arena. Meredith Seaver Related to this story Most Popular Texas A&M's Tyrece Radford shaves head in support of former academic advisor's cancer battle While Buzz Williams was working through a shooting drill with another player, a seemingly inconsequential statement from senior guard Tyrece R… Texas A&M men's basketball team withstands late drama to beat Florida 54-52 Reed Arena rocked with 110 decibels of pure jubilation when Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford threw down a breakaway slam dunk that everyone … Texas A&M baseball team to host First Pitch Banquet on Feb. 11 The Texas A&M baseball team will host its second annual First Pitch Banquet at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field.… Texas A&M men receiving Top 25 votes; Aggies in Lunardi's last 4 out The Texas A&M men’s basketball team received Top 25 votes this week after stretching their winning streak to six with victories over then … Cessna: Texas A&M men's basketball games have become must-see events It’s taken longer than expected, but Buzz Williams and the men’s basketball team have made Reed Arena a happening place. It’s appreciated more… Record-setting effort on boards leads to historic win for Texas A&M men's basketball team COLUMBIA, S.C. — For as head-turning as Texas A&M’s 94-53 win over South Carolina was Saturday on the scoreboard, Aggie men’s basketball c… My Aggie Nation Podcast: Aggies take unbeaten SEC record to Rupp Arena On this week's episode, Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller discuss the Texas A&M men's basketball team's 5-0 start to SEC play, how Tyrece Ra… Watch: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M players discuss win over Florida Watch now as Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams and players Dexter Dennis and Julius Marble discuss the Aggies' win over Florida. Dennis, Radford becoming centerpiece of Texas A&M men's basketball team's rotation During the preseason, Texas A&M men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams and his staff searched for the best combinations of players to e… Watch: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M players preview game vs. Florida Watch now as Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams and players Julius Marble and Tyrece Radford preview the Aggies' game against …