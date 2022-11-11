Wade Taylor sizzles in second half to lead Texas A&M men's basketball team past ACU

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV hit his first five shots to open the second half and sparked the Texas A&M men’s basketball team to a 77-58 victory over Abilene Christian on Friday in nonconference action at Reed Arena.

With his team leading 34-29 at halftime, Taylor opened the second-half with a 3-pointer and jumper in the paint to push A&M’s lead to 10. He hit another trey for a 42-29 lead with 17:22 left, and the Aggies (2-0) cruised the rest of the way.

“It gave us a lot of good energy,” Taylor said of the early second-half treys. “We have this thing called an eight-minute break ... the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half, and we lost the last four, so we had to come out in the second half with a better job. Javonte Brown and I were talking at halftime with him saying you got to get us a spark, so [the early 3-pointers] started the spark.”

Taylor led all scorers with 21 points on an almost-perfect shooting night, hitting 5 of 7 from the field, 3 of 3 from 3-point land and 8 of 8 at the foul line. Henry Coleman III, Tyrece Radford and Dexter Dennis each had 13 points for A&M. Coleman led the team on the boards with 11 rebounds, and Dennis had eight.

Airion Simmons led ACU (1-1) with 15 points, and Immanuel Allen had 14.

The Aggies never trailed. Coleman made two layups and Radford hit two free throws for a 6-0 lead, and A&M built the margin to as much as 12 at 15-3 on Julius Marble’s jumper in the paint with 13:45 left in the first half. ACU used an 8-0 run later in the half to get within 28-25 on Ja’Sean Jackson’s 3-pointer with 2:24 left, and A&M settled for a five-point lead heading into the break.

But the Aggies took control in the second half and shot well throughout, hitting 23 of 44 field goals for 52.3% overall. That included making 5 of 9 treys in the second half. The Aggies also made 14 of 17 free throws in the second half.

A&M will return to action against Murray State at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina.