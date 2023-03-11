NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Midway through the second half of Saturday afternoon’s Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal, Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV dribbled into a cluster of Vanderbilt big men and disappeared in the forest. A spin, dribble and sideways leap gave Taylor just enough space to flip an underhanded layup off the glass as he avoided the swinging limbs of Vanderbilt’s front court.

Not that the Aggies didn’t give themselves enough cushion in the first half of their 87-75 win over the Commodores at Bridgestone Arena, but Taylor took it upon himself to secure the Aggies’ third trip to the SEC tournament final since the program joined the league in 2012.

After all, he’s the “head coach” of making the right decisions, according to the real head coach, Buzz Williams.

“I think he understands time, score and momentum arguably as good as any fourth-semester college player in the country,” Williams said. “Not just because he’s a point guard. I think he has an elite feel.”

In a four-minute stretch during the second half, Taylor netted 13 of his game-high 25 points, building a 12-point Aggie lead back up to 23. Two of those baskets required Taylor to take matters into his own hands and find an extra inch of space to finish at the rim.

The sophomore from Lancaster also hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and made 5 of 6 at the free-throw line.

“I understand he can score,” Williams said. “Yes, I understand he’s fun to watch. But what makes him so special is he’s comfortable on that invisible line of, ‘Should I shoot? Should I create for someone else? Should we go faster? Should we go slower?’”

Taylor helped A&M push the issue early.

Vanderbilt (20-14) entered Saturday’s game scoring 35.1% of its points from behind the arc, but A&M (25-8) began the game hitting from deep. Halfway through the first half, the Aggies led 19-5 thanks to a 5-of-8 clip from 3-point range. A&M hit 11 of 11 shots from the field over one stretch of the first half, including 3-pointers from Andre Gordon, Andersson Garcia and Tyrece Radford and Taylor.

The Aggies rarely make a living from beyond the arc. They entered the semifinal scoring 24.6% of their points from 3-point range, which ranks just 334th in the country according to KenPom.com.

But A&M sizzled Saturday, hitting a season-high 60% from the field and 53% from 3-point range.

A&M’s deep barrage opened up the paint for forward Julius Marble to work with his back to the basket. After hitting the Aggies’ first two baskets of the game, Marble went on a 6-0 run of his own in the middle of the first half, pushing the Aggie lead to 36-14 with 5:14 left. The Michigan State transfer hit an old school hook shot, which Marble said he’s had in his arsenal since the third grade, and finished with 13 points and four rebounds as he had success shooting over Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown.

The Commodores were without 7-foot center Liam Robbins, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in Vanderbilt’s win over Kentucky on March 1.

“I got the first couple baskets, and then we started hitting 3s,” Marble said. “I think I kind of opened it up a little bit and I started feeling it, so I started taking a little more shots than I probably would have in the first half.”

A&M led 49-25 at halftime, scoring their most first-half points in any SEC tournament. The Aggies led by as many as 26 in the first half, but the second half turned into a grind.

Vanderbilt opened the second half with a 12-1 run that brought the hometown crowd back into the game. The Commodores got within 12 with 12 minutes left and later put together a 16-4 run with 12 of the points coming at the rim.

During a brief stoppage of play, Williams asked Taylor if he should take a timeout to settle A&M’s frazzled defense that was allowing easy buckets in the paint.

Taylor, serving in his “head coaching” role, said he would handle it on the court. The All-SEC first-teamer began scoring to keep A&M’s cushion intact.

“We weren’t getting any stops on the defense end, so they cut the lead down,” Taylor said. “They started hitting shots, a lot of 3s and getting to the basket with ease. Our low man was pretty late. I was trying to control the game a little bit, if that was scoring, if that was trying to get stops or if that was trying to get assists.”

A&M now will have a chance to win its first SEC tournament title against top-seeded and fourth-ranked Alabama at noon Sunday. A&M advanced to the 2016 title game but lost 82-77 to Kentucky in overtime and lost to Tennessee 65-50 in last year’s title game.

The Aggies beat Alabama 67-61 at Reed Arena on March 4 to close out the regular season.

The Crimson Tide is 0-3 against the Aggies since head coach Nate Oats took over the helm prior to the 2019 season.

“It’s just another chance to make history,” Taylor said. “A&M has never won a conference championship [in the SEC], so we’re just going to try and go 1-0 tonight in our film sessions and our recovery and try and go 1-0 tomorrow in the game.”