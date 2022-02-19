Vanderbilt plays well late to put away Texas A&M in SEC men's basketball action

“Those last two turnovers in the final two minutes of the game are obviously critical,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said.

Vandy took a 10-5 lead to start the game, and the Commodores had a 9-0 run early in the second half that Williams thought were the keys to the game.

“So that [means] we’re down 19-5 just in those two segments,” Williams said. “I thought our guys played with incredible effort, and we did some good things down the stretch.”

Each team had 20 turnovers, and A&M had a 29-18 edge on points off those mistakes.

“Twenty turnovers is too many,” Williams said.

A&M was looking to build on a victory over Florida that snapped an eight-game losing streak.

“We just had too many empty minutes that forced other guys to do things that were a little too much at times,” Williams said.

SEC Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jackson, who leads the Aggies in scoring at 13.4 points per game, scored 23 points. Diarra added 13, and Radford was the only starter in double figures with 12. The A&M bench outscored the starters 50-17.