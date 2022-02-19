Vanderbilt plays well late to put away Texas A&M in SEC men's basketball action

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points, and his Commodores finished strong to defeat Texas A&M 72-67 in Southeastern Conference men’s basketball action Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium.
Jordan Wright added 15 points, and 7-foot Liam Robbins scored a season-high 14 points along with grabbing a season-high eight rebounds for the Commodores (14-12, 6-8), who had been tied with the Aggies (16-11, 5-9) in the SEC standings.
A&M’s Tyrece Radford scored the last five points in a 9-0 run that turned a 50-45 deficit into a four-point lead midway through the second half, but the Commodores picked up their game. Robbins made a pair of free throws then a jumper that gave the Commodores a 64-61 lead.
A&M came back to take a 65-64 lead with 2:10 left on a driving layup by Radford, but Pippen hit a pair of free throws 11 seconds later to give the Commodores the lead for good.
Robbins, playing in his fifth game of the season, pushed Vanderbilt’s lead to 68-65 with a hook shot after an offensive rebound. That came after A&M’s Hassan Diarra scored off an offensive rebound with 51 seconds left.
Jordan Wright made a tough layup with 26 seconds left to give Vanderbilt a 70-67 lead. Diarra missed a 3-pointer, and teammate Quenton Jackson got the rebound but turned the ball over with 15 seconds left. Vanderbilt closed out the game at the free-throw line.
“Those last two turnovers in the final two minutes of the game are obviously critical,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said.
Vandy took a 10-5 lead to start the game, and the Commodores had a 9-0 run early in the second half that Williams thought were the keys to the game.
“So that [means] we’re down 19-5 just in those two segments,” Williams said. “I thought our guys played with incredible effort, and we did some good things down the stretch.”
Each team had 20 turnovers, and A&M had a 29-18 edge on points off those mistakes.
“Twenty turnovers is too many,” Williams said.
A&M was looking to build on a victory over Florida that snapped an eight-game losing streak.
“We just had too many empty minutes that forced other guys to do things that were a little too much at times,” Williams said.
SEC Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jackson, who leads the Aggies in scoring at 13.4 points per game, scored 23 points. Diarra added 13, and Radford was the only starter in double figures with 12. The A&M bench outscored the starters 50-17.
Vandy shot 45% from the field (24 of 53) and had a 36-32 scoring edge in the paint and an 11-5 advantage in second-chance points.
“When we were in that last timeout, I was like, man, this is our season right here,” Vandy head coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “And our guys locked in and did everything they needed to do on both sides of the ball. It wasn’t the prettiest game. We made some mistakes, but when it came down to winning time we executed and did more than enough to win the game.”
Vanderbilt led for most of the first half, but Diarra scored the last five points for A&M, which trailed only 28-27 at halftime. A&M’s starters scored only eight points in the first half.
A&M returns home to host Georgia at 6 p.m. Tuesday.