Trip to LSU for Texas A&M men's basketball team means journey home for Tyrece Radford

Thinking back on the career to date of junior guard Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams chuckled as he drew upon a popular social media trend — where it started and where it is now.
Where it started for Radford was as an under-recruited, academically ineligible senior at McKinley High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Now Radford will return home as one of the most consistent players at A&M (15-4, 4-2) as the Aggies face No. 19 LSU (15-4, 3-4) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Maravich Assembly Center.
It will mark the first time Radford gets to play in his home city since leaving high school.
“I fell like it’s going to be unbelievable,” Radford said. “A hooper or an athlete’s dream is to play in front of his hometown, and that’s what I’m getting to do now. I’m very excited for it.”
Radford, who got his nickname “Boots” from Williams for being as tough as boot leather, has offered a needed bit of reliability for a young and inexperienced Aggie squad. Radford leads A&M in average minutes played at a 29.2 clip. He is fourth in the team in scoring at 9.3 points per game and leads the team in rebounds per game at 5.7.
According to KenPom.com, Radford ranks 18th in Southeastern Conference play in percentage of minutes played at 75.9%. He is 20th in the conference in 2-point field goal percentage at 57.1% and 22nd in 3-point field goal percentage at 35%. In total, he is 17th in effective field goal percentage at 55.2%.
Radford’s journey to A&M began with a New Orleans native, long-time Williams assistant coach Devin Johnson. Throughout his 11 years working for Williams, which spans back to Marquette, Johnson has been the various staffs’ recruiting eyes and ears in the state of Louisiana.
“[Johnson] recruited Boots to Virginia Tech, and where Boots is from, relative to where Blacksburg, Virginia is, that’s a long way,” Williams said on his weekly radio show. “It’s almost the other side of the world.”
Though Radford wasn’t ranked on any recruiting websites, Johnson saw him not for what he was at the time but what he could be in Williams’ program. If he could get his grades in line and develop his raw palate of skills, he could be an impact player, Johnson believed. Williams put his trust in the young assistant and in turn Radford.
“I still remember the conversation with Devin: Devin, if I were in your seat and you were in my seat, would you sign him?” Williams said. “He said yes. I said, OK, then we’ll sign him.”
That decision meant handing a scholarship to a player who needed to take an academic redshirt to bring his grades up to par in order to play.
Radford was happy to accept his only real high-level scholarship offer, so much so that he rode a bus from Baton Rouge to Blacksburg to report for his first semester of college, Williams said.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound guard had never had to sit out a season since beginning his playing career, but the experience he gained in life and basketball from the veteran squad at Virginia Tech made that first school year invaluable, he said.
“It changed the face of my game and the way I looked at it,” Radford said. “That was actually the most important year that I had, dealing with basketball. It was the learning experience from those guys that went very into detail, who actually care for you.”
When Williams left Virginia Tech for A&M after the 2018-19 season, Radford stayed in Blacksburg. Williams had no idea his bet on Radford would pay off in such a unique way two seasons later when Radford — as a college graduate, no less — transferred to A&M to continue playing for the coach who took a chance on him.
“The success he had in the ACC, the success he had academically and just his growth as a person, it’s one of the better stories of my career as an assistant or a head coach,” Williams said.
Radford said he will have about 30 people in the stands cheering him Wednesday about five miles from where he grew up. The Aggies will need Radford’s best game to have a chance against LSU, which Williams said on his radio show will be the most talented team they’ve played so far this season.
LSU’s game is predicated by a stout defense, ranked fifth nationally in steals per game, sixth in total steals and sixth in turnovers forced.
“We can’t fuel their transition,” Williams said. “You can’t take selfish shots, and you can’t have live-ball turnovers.”
• NOTES — Slow starts at Missouri and Arkansas have hurt the Aggies so far in SEC road games. Williams said he might try some changes to start Wednesday’s contest. “Is it the plays? Maybe,” Williams said. “Is it the players? Maybe. Do we need to make changes? Possibly. Having said that, I do think that there’s been a lot of games that that hasn’t been the case.”