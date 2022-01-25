Trip to LSU for Texas A&M men's basketball team means journey home for Tyrece Radford

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound guard had never had to sit out a season since beginning his playing career, but the experience he gained in life and basketball from the veteran squad at Virginia Tech made that first school year invaluable, he said.

“It changed the face of my game and the way I looked at it,” Radford said. “That was actually the most important year that I had, dealing with basketball. It was the learning experience from those guys that went very into detail, who actually care for you.”

When Williams left Virginia Tech for A&M after the 2018-19 season, Radford stayed in Blacksburg. Williams had no idea his bet on Radford would pay off in such a unique way two seasons later when Radford — as a college graduate, no less — transferred to A&M to continue playing for the coach who took a chance on him.

“The success he had in the ACC, the success he had academically and just his growth as a person, it’s one of the better stories of my career as an assistant or a head coach,” Williams said.