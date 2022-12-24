The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 6: Texas A&M men's basketball team makes NIT run to New York

Editor’s note: The Texas A&M men’s basketball team’s NCAA tournament snub and NIT run is The Eagle’s No. 6 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.

There were plenty of reasons why emotion might flood over Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams as he spoke about his program missing the NCAA tournament last year. But it wasn’t until he mentioned fifth-year guard Quenton Jackson that tears began to stream down his face.

Jackson returned to A&M for an extra COVID-19 season to complete some “unfinished business,” as he put it, hoping to lead A&M to the Big Dance for the first time since 2018. Instead, the Aggies were one of the first four teams out when the 68-team field was announced.

“I am so sad for all the young men in our program, especially those who decided to stay at Texas A&M with their COVID year of eligibility,” Williams said during the press conference after the Aggies beat Alcorn State in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament.

While the Aggies couldn’t send their leader out with the bang he’d hoped, they almost pulled off the next best thing and went on an NIT journey that ended in the tournament finals in New York.

“I think it’s historical,” Jackson said of A&M’s season after the 73-72 loss to Xavier in the NIT championship game. “It’s something I’ll probably remember for a long time, probably until I pass away, because I’ve never been through or seen anything happen like this in my life. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs but none like this with a group of guys who are just completely engulfed in everything that is going on around them, from our coaches to our players.”

After rolling through nonconference play with an 11-2 record, the Aggies won their first four Southeastern Conference games. But they followed the impressive 15-2 start with an eight-game losing skid that had Aggie fans wondering if their team would ever get in the win column again.

“I think they were embarrassed,” Williams said after the Aggie’s seventh straight loss, a 76-68 defeat at home against LSU. “After losing six in a row, we should [have been] embarrassed prior to the jump ball is probably telling the whole truth.”

A&M finally regained its mojo, winning five of its last six regular season games and putting together a seven-game winning streak that included three victories in the SEC tournament. The Aggies lost to No. 9 Tennessee 65-50 in the SEC tournament final, but at 23-12 overall and winners of eight of the last 10, they felt they had done enough to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA tournament selection committee saw differently, and a frustrated Williams distributed a packet of data to the media pleading his team’s case.

“We understand that our losing streak is the biggest red flag on our resume,” he wrote in the packet. “But if our losing streak is to be weighted so highly, then our win streak must be held in the same regards. There are only two of the 16 teams that had a win streak at any point in the season where the teams they beat in that streak had a better average NET ranking than the teams we beat in our final win streak.”

The disappointment, combined with free admission to the first three rounds of the NIT at Reed Arena, galvanized the Aggie fan base. A&M opened with a 74-62 win over Alcorn State then beat Oregon 75-60 and Wake Forest 67-52 to earn a trip to Madison Square Garden in its last season hosting the NIT’s final four.

The Aggies weren’t awestruck but rather inspired by the chance to play at the historic Manhattan arena, and it showed in their play as they used their high-pressure defense to coast past Washington State 72-56 in the NIT semifinals.

“As a basketball player, it was a cool little vibe. I can’t even lie,” Jackson said after the semifinal. “It was kind of cold in here — it was really cold — so it was hard trying to get going. But just the history behind this arena ... monumental. It was exciting.”

The NIT final was much tighter with 11 lead changes in the final 12 minutes. A hook shot by 7-foot Musketeer center Jack Nunge sealed the 73-72 victory with 3.2 seconds left.

Ultimately, the Aggies finished one win short of the school’s single-season win record, a mark set by Alex Caruso and the 2015-16 A&M squad that reached the Sweet 16. Thanks to the run, Jackson was able to continue his playing career in the NBA G League with the Capital City Go-Go.

And the Aggies were able to send him off with an ending he found quite satisfying.

“It’s huge,” Jackson said of the NIT run. “I can’t ask for anything better.”