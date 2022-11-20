Texas &M men's hoops tops Loyola Chicago 67-51

CONWAY, S.C. — The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s basketball team ended the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a 67-51 victory over Loyola Chicago on Sunday.

Junior Henry Coleman III came off the bench to score 13 points and Julius Marble added 11 as A&M (3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak. Marble, a junior transfer, started his first game for the Aggies. Other first-time starters this year were senior guard Andre Gordon and junior Hayden Hefner. That trio accounted for 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists, also hitting 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.

Tyrece Radford’s layup broke a 9-9 tie and gave the Aggies the lead for good.

“I just thought we played the way we have to play,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “I thought we had great energy. I thought our spirit was all going in the same direction. Everybody was on the same page.”

Texas A&M built a 33-22 halftime lead and extended it to 52-32 on Marble’s layup with 9 minutes, 53 second left remaining.

Texas A&M got balance with nine players scoring. Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 10. A&M made only 4 of 17 3-pointers, but was though inside the arc, hitting 18 for 32. Junior transfer Andersson Garcia had six rebounds, five on the offensive end.

Philip Alston scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Loyola Chicago.

The Aggies lost two of three at the tournament, opening with an 88-79 loss against Murray State before getting thumped by Colorado 103-75.

The Ramblers (2-3) built a three-game losing streak at the invitational by getting beat 85-66 by Tulsa and 70-48 by Boise State.

A&M’s next action will be at DePaul on Friday.