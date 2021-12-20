 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV earns Southeastern Conference honors
Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV was named the Southeastern Conference freshman of the week, the league announced on Monday.

Taylor scored a season-high 19 points and a team-high four assists in the Aggies' 83-73 victory at Oregon State on Saturday. He went 7 of 9 from the field and had five 3-pointers, which is the most from 3-point range since Quenton Jackson had five on March 6 against Arkansas.

The Aggies (8-2) will host Northwestern State at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Reed Arena.

