Texas A&M's Tyrece Radford shaves head in support of former academic advisor's cancer battle

While Buzz Williams was working through a shooting drill with another player, a seemingly inconsequential statement from senior guard Tyrece Radford caught the interest of the Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach.

Radford mentioned he was going to cut off his dreadlocks, which he had been growing for more than three years.

A week after the interaction, Radford’s response nearly brought tears to Williams’ eyes.

“I’m doing it to honor Alise,” Radford told Williams.

Alise Svihla was a student-athlete academic advisor for the men’s basketball team at Virginia Tech where Radford began his college career. At the end of October, Svihla, 40, informed her inner circle of former student-athletes that she was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer that had metastasized to her liver. The road ahead would include multiple rounds of chemotherapy and surgery over the next six months.

“I just wanted her to know that I’m with her for life no matter what, because she did not have to do what she did,” Radford said. “You know, it’s her job, but it was much more than a job to her. She is actually very passionate about what she does.”

Radford began his career at Virginia Tech during Williams’ last season as the Hokies’ head coach. Both Radford and Williams’ staff knew he would have to take an academic redshirt year to become eligible, which meant no games or travel, just practice. But as the only scholarship offer Radford received from a major program, he was happy to ride a bus from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Blacksburg, Virginia, to try and make something of his basketball career.

Svihla was at Radford’s side from nearly the moment he stepped off that bus.

Williams calls Radford “Boots” because he plays tough as boot leather. But that hard, leathery exterior extended to personal interactions when he was younger as well. Svihla said she could barely get him to talk when they first began working together.

“I think it just took time for him,” Svihla said. “It took time for him to realize that I wasn’t going to go anywhere, and I’m not going to give up on you, and that you can trust me, and I want to be able to trust you. So this took a little longer, but we built that relationship. And he saw that he could trust me, and I had his best interests in mind.”

Radford admits he couldn’t care less about school and would silently sit at the back of the classroom with his headphones in his ears to pass the time until basketball. But the world began to open as he opened up to Svihla’s help, he said.

The pair met six days a week for at least two hours a day, working through his classwork and making objective sheets and action plans, she said. Before long, Radford was proactively taking the lead on planning his work and asking for help when needed.

Svihla said she remembers working with Radford through a poetry class he took in his final semester at Virginia Tech in the spring of 2021. The duo sat together clapping out syllables and talking through short stories en route to Radford’s graduation at the end of that semester. The quiet basketball player from Louisiana whose future depended on becoming academically eligible by the end of his freshman year had graduated in three years with a bachelor’s degree in human development. He’s now on his way to a master’s degree in the same field.

“I don’t want to take away from the work that Boots did, because he had an enormous amount of work just to acquire the skills to be competitive academically, but the sacrifices she made and the relationship she built through all those hours and hours ... she’s as good as I’ve ever seen,” Williams said.

Radford transferred to A&M the next semester, but he continues to communicate with Svihla. Both he and Svihla were grateful the Aggies were coming to Costal Carolina this season, where she now serves as the associate athletics director for student-athlete academic services, so they could reunite and talk through the news of her cancer in person.

“Over text, it was a shocker,” Radford said. “It was an out of the blue text for one. But actually seeing her and getting a chance to hug her tight and not let her go and just to see her face and just be there with her, that was different.”

During that week, Svihla, Radford, A&M assistant coach Devin Johnson (who also coached at Virginia Tech) and graduate assistant Wabissa Bede (who was also tutored by Svihla at Virginia Tech) sat in a circle talking through Svihla’s future.

“It was hard,” Svihla said. “It was hard to see them in person and actually talking about it in person with them, but their support means everything to me. They’ve always been so supportive of me, and I’ve been as supportive as I can of them. And it’s just weird to have the tables turned, because it’s always been me supporting them and everything they’re doing, and now asking for support is a little weird.”

A&M forward Julius Marble marveled at Radford’s dedication to his friend. After all, for college men playing basketball every week on national television, your hair style is a part of your image and brand. Marble hardly recognized Radford when he first saw him with the shaven head.

Though Radford called little attention to his decision for solidarity, Williams wanted to amplify the selflessness and support Svihla as well, so he sent Svihla some words of encouragement and retweeted a video of Radford getting his hair cut. Radford also sent his advisor one of his game jerseys with an encouraging note.

Well before Radford shaved his head, a GoFundMe account for the advisor was well past the requested $20,000. A month later it sits at $24,455 for the extensive medical bills she will incur over the coming months. But it is tangible evidence of the lives she’s touched over her nearly two-decade career.

“She meant everything to us,” Johnson said. “I call her a close friend of mine, not just from a working standpoint but as far as knowing her, getting to know her and getting to know her parents as well. She’s a great person, and she changed all our lives just by being in them and I’m not just speaking of the kids. I’m talking about the staff as well.”

It’s an outpouring of love that Svihla is still trying to wrap her head around.

“The amount of love and support that people have shown me is truly overwhelming,” an emotional Svihla said. “It just means so much to me, and I hope I can put it into words how much it does mean to me. And I hope people know how appreciative I am, because I really do feel like I’m not in this alone.”