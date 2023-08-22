Texas A&M men's basketball junior guard Wade Taylor IV was named the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year by College Hoops Today's Jon Rothstein.

Taylor averaged 16.3 points per game last season in leading the 25-20 Aggies to the NCAA Tournament.

He also averaged 3.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He shot 39.6% from the field (160 of 404), including 35.6 from 3-point range (79 of 222) and he shot 87.8% from the foul line (173 of 197).

Joining Taylor on Rothstein's All-SEC team were Santiago Vescovi of Tennessee; Mark Sears of Alabama; Johni Broome of Auburn; and Tolu Smith of Mississippi State.