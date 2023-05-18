Texas A&M senior men’s basketball player Henry Coleman III has been selected to attend the Southeastern Conference spring meetings that begin May 30 in Sandestin, Florida.

Coleman is one of four student-athletes who will participate in the event, including Kentucky’s Eli Cox (football), Missouri’s Jude Dierker (men’s swimming and diving) and Tennessee’s Tamari Key (women’s basketball). The four will offer input on issues impacting their college experience.