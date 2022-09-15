 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M's Henry Coleman III, Jada Malone to serve on SEC Basketball Leadership Council

  • 0

Texas A&M’s Henry Coleman III and Jada Malone will serve on the Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council which meets Friday and Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. The council serves as a conduit of communication from student-athletes to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience and wellness and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA. Each school sends one men’s and one women’s basketball player to the council.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert