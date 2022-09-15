Texas A&M’s Henry Coleman III and Jada Malone will serve on the Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council which meets Friday and Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. The council serves as a conduit of communication from student-athletes to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience and wellness and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA. Each school sends one men’s and one women’s basketball player to the council.
Texas A&M's Henry Coleman III, Jada Malone to serve on SEC Basketball Leadership Council
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
