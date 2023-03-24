Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams and Iona’s Tobin Anderson have been selected to coach in the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game at 3:30 p.m. March 31 at NRG Stadium as part of Final Four weekend. Admission is free for the game, which will be broadcast on CBS.
Texas A&M's Buzz Williams to coach in Final Four all-star game
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
