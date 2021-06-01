Texas A&M's Buzz Williams reunites with assistant coach Steve Roccaforte

In 1991, 25-year-old Steve Roccaforte, then a green assistant coach for Centenary, made his way to Stephen F. Austin to scout a 16-team junior college basketball tournament.
At that showcase, Roccaforte met a young, spunky manager for the Navarro basketball team — Buzz Williams— and the pair began a friendship that started another chapter Tuesday with A&M men’s head coach Williams hiring Roccaforte as his associate head coach.
“We’ve been friends a long time,” Roccaforte told The Eagle on Tuesday. “I believe in what he does. He’s a proven winner. He’s won everywhere he’s been, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Roccaforte also served as Williams’ associate head coach at Virginia Tech.
The 34-year coaching veteran comes to Aggieland after serving as an assistant coach at East Carolina. He has made his mark in college basketball as a recruiting expert.
“He is a tireless and effective recruiter and as a native Texan has strong basketball relationships across our state,” Williams said in a statement. “He brings high energy and loves to teach the game.”
In nine coaching stops, Roccaforte has had a hand in recruiting future NBA players Amare Stoudemire and Kendrick Perkins and coached Dorian Finney-Smith at Virginia Tech. More than 14 players he has recruited or coached have reached the NBA.
“I think the key to being really good at recruiting is being aggressive,” Roccaforte said. “You have to be very aggressive in recruiting, and you have to have follow up. The next thing is you have to tailor your eye to what you are trying to do. Who are we playing against? What are we doing ourselves? How do those guys fit into what we’re doing?”
Roccaforte, 56, grew up in Port Arthur and attended Lamar. After graduating in 1989, he immediately landed a job with the Cardinals and, at 23, was the youngest assistant coach in Division I basketball at the time. He went on to hold assistant positions at Centenary, Tulane, Wyoming and Memphis before returning to Lamar as an assistant under Billy Tubbs. When Tubbs decided to move into an athletics director role at the university, Roccaforte took over as head coach from 2006-2011, where he posted a 76-78 record, including a first-place Southland Conference finish in 2007-08 when he was named the league’s coach of the year.
The same year he was named head coach at Lamar, Williams took his first head-coaching job at New Orleans. Three weeks after congratulating each other on the career moves, the friends realized they were scheduled to play early that season, Roccaforte remembered. Williams’ Privateers bested the Cardinals on that day in Beaumont 64-62.
“That was an experience,” Roccaforte said. “That was great.”
Earlier that season, Roccaforte and Lamar traveled to College Station to play the Aggies in the first-ever Shelby Metcalf Classic, losing 94-60.
“I’m well aware of the tradition and what type of university this is and what type of success it’s had,” he said.
After his stint as a head coach, Roccaforte worked as an assistant at South Florida before his first hire by Williams at Virginia Tech in 2014. He served as an assistant his first three seasons with the Hokies then was promoted to associate head coach for the 2017-18 season.
While at Virginia Tech, Roccaforte coached alongside Jamie McNeilly, who served as the Aggies associate head coach for Williams’ first two seasons in Aggieland. McNeilly’s contract lapsed on May 31 and was not renewed by Williams, leading to McNeilly landing an assistant position at TCU.
“I think it will end up being better for him,” Williams told The Eagle in April. “He’s been with me my whole career. Coached him, love him, love his family. He’s looking for a new situation and a new opportunity.”
Williams replaced McNeilly with another former colleague, and Roccaforte said their years of friendship will be a key factor in his diving head-first into his new duties at A&M.
“I understand how he thinks,” Roccaforte said. “He’s different, but he’s effective. He’s different, but he’s successful. He’s different, but he wins games. I appreciate what he does.
“I’m going to be excited to be there every day — enthusiasm and excitement for the job. I’m going to work as hard as I possibly can every single day, and I’m going to do whatever I can to help the players be successful. So whatever I can do to help develop those guys on and off the court, I’m going to do that.”
Williams expects nothing less.
“As a former head coach with more than 30 years of Division I experience, he knows the formula to help develop players on and off the floor and understands what it takes to win,” Williams said. “He has been on our staff before, so he understands our culture and will have immediate traction with our staff and student-athletes.”