Texas A&M's Buzz Williams reunites with assistant coach Steve Roccaforte

“I think the key to being really good at recruiting is being aggressive,” Roccaforte said. “You have to be very aggressive in recruiting, and you have to have follow up. The next thing is you have to tailor your eye to what you are trying to do. Who are we playing against? What are we doing ourselves? How do those guys fit into what we’re doing?”

Roccaforte, 56, grew up in Port Arthur and attended Lamar. After graduating in 1989, he immediately landed a job with the Cardinals and, at 23, was the youngest assistant coach in Division I basketball at the time. He went on to hold assistant positions at Centenary, Tulane, Wyoming and Memphis before returning to Lamar as an assistant under Billy Tubbs. When Tubbs decided to move into an athletics director role at the university, Roccaforte took over as head coach from 2006-2011, where he posted a 76-78 record, including a first-place Southland Conference finish in 2007-08 when he was named the league’s coach of the year.

The same year he was named head coach at Lamar, Williams took his first head-coaching job at New Orleans. Three weeks after congratulating each other on the career moves, the friends realized they were scheduled to play early that season, Roccaforte remembered. Williams’ Privateers bested the Cardinals on that day in Beaumont 64-62.

