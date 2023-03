Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams was named the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball co-coach of the year by his peers and guard Wade Taylor IV made the first team.

Williams shared coach of the year honors with Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse. This is the second time in four seasons Williams has won coach of the year honors. He received the award during his first season at A&M in 2019-20.

A&M guard Tyrece Radford was named All-SEC second team.

A&M finished second in the SEC with a 15-3 conference record after being picked to finish sixth in the league's preseason poll.

COACHES' ALL-SEC TEAM

First Team

F Brandon Miller, Alabama, 6-9, fr., 19.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg;

C Colin Castleton, Florida, 6-11, sr., 16.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3 bpg, 2.7 apg;

C Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, sr., 16.4 ppg, 13.1 rpg;

F Tolu Smith, Mississippi State, 6-11, sr., 14.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg;

G Kobe Brown, Missouri, 6-6, soph., 15.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.5 apg;

G Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee, 6-3, sr., 12.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3 apg;

G Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M, 6-0, soph., 16.3 ppg, 4.1 apg;

C Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt, 7-0, sr., 15.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.2 bpg

Second Team

G Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, jr., 13.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg;

G Anthony Black, Arkansas, 6-7, fr., 12.8 ppg, 4.2 apg, 5.1 rpg;

G Ricky Council IV, Arkansas, 6-6, jr., 16.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 agp;

F Johni Broome, Auburn, 6-10, soph., 14.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg;

G Wendell Green Jr., Auburn, 5-11, jr., 13.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.2 apg;

F KJ Williams, LSU, 6-10, sr., 17.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg;

G Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee, 5-9, soph., 10.7 ppg, 5.4 apg;

G Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M, 6-2, sr., 13.3 ppg, 2.4 apg;

All-Defensive Team

C Charles Bediako, Alabama, 7-0, 5.7 ppg, 50 blocks, 19 steals;

Davonte Davis, Arkansas, 10.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 41 steals;

Castleton, Florida;

Zeigler, Tennessee, 59 steals;

Robbins, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

G Jaden Bradley, Alabama, 6-3, 7.3 ppg; 3.3 apg; 2.8 rpg;

F Noah Clowney, Alabama, 6-10, 10 ppg, 8.2 rpg;

Miller, Alabama;

Black, Arkansas

G Riley Kugel, Florida, 6-5, 9.7 ppg; 2.8 rpg;

F Chris Livingston, Kentucky, 6-6, 6.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg;

G Cason Wallace, Kentucky, 6-4, 11.7 ppg, 5.6 apg; 3.5 rpg;

F Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina, 6-9, 15.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg;

F Julian Phillips, Tennessee, 6-8, 9.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg;

GALLERY: Texas A&M Men's Basketball vs Alabama