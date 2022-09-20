 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's 6th Man Club sets Tipoff Banquet for Oct. 21

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team’s 6th Man Club will hold its Tipoff Banquet on Oct. 21. Members also will be able to watch practice Oct. 22. Fans interested in joining the club can contact Landry Moffett at lmoffett@athletics.tamu.edu or by calling the basketball office at 979-845-4531.

