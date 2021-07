Freshman forward Jordan Hall has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will not transfer to Texas A&M but instead return to St. Joseph’s next season, according to College Hoops Today.

The 6-foot-8 Hall averaged 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals last season for St. Joseph’s. He decided to transfer to A&M during the offseason but now will remain with the Hawks.