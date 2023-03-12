NASHVILLE – For the first time since 2018, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team is going dancing in March.

The Aggies (25-9) were tabbed a 7-seed in the NCAA tournament on Sunday and will play 10-seed Penn State in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday. Game time and TV designation will be announced later this evening.

Penn State is 22-13 overall on the season and finished 10th in the Big Ten after going 10-10 in league play. The Nittany Lions won three games in the Big Ten tournament, but fell to Purdue in the championship game on Sunday.

Houston is the top seed in the Midwest region. The winner of A&M-Penn State will face the winner of 2-seed Texas and 15-seed Colgate on Saturday.

This is A&M’s 15th NCAA tournament appearance and first under fourth-year head coach Buzz Williams. The Aggies are 13-15 all-time in the NCAA tournament. A&M’s furthest runs have been to the Sweet 16 as it has six appearances in the third round of the postseason, the last coming in 2018.

After a 6-5 start that included bad losses to Murray State and Wofford in non-conference play, the Aggies went 17-3 to close the regular season. A&M finished second in the Southeastern Conference this season with a 15-3 league record and advanced to the SEC tournament championship game after wins over Arkansas and Vanderbilt, but fell in the title game to Alabama 82-63 on Sunday.

This story will be updated with more information about the Aggies’ first-round matchup and more.