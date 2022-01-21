Texas A&M senior Quenton Jackson finding important role as Aggies' sixth man

Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams seldom likes to use coaching cliches, but there is one that perfectly fits his rotation philosophy this season: being one on the floor at the end of a close game is more important that being in the starting lineup.
That helps explain why fifth-year senior and Aggie leading scorer Quenton Jackson has yet to start a game this season but has become Williams’ go-to sixth man as the Aggies’ most veteran player.
Jackson is averaging 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season. He sits third on the team in 3-point field goal percentage at 35.6%.
The decision to make Jackson A&M’s sixth man has evolved over the season. Williams said he’s had no conversations with the rest of his staff or with Jackson on the matter.
“I think it started because I knew who Q was,” Williams said. “I think there’s comfort as a coach that when you sub, you know what you’re getting. For a team as inexperienced as we are, I like that I can turn to someone who has been wherever we are and at least has some level of wisdom of what is required.”
So far this season, the Aggies (15-3, 4-1) are 5-2 in close games, dropping their second Wednesday against No. 12 Kentucky 64-58 at Reed Arena. A&M may be in for another one at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arkansas (13-5, 3-3), the Aggies’ second straight opponent in the NCAA’s NET rankings quadrant I and a rematch.
A&M beat Arkansas 86-81 on Jan. 8 at Reed Arena with Jackson on the floor during the stretch run. He finished with a team-high 16 points.
Jackson said he returned for an extra COVID-19 season because he had personal goals, but a big part of that decision was the realization of what could be with the players Williams and his staff brought into the program.
“Coming back, I had faith in Buzz and all the coaches in their recruitment,” Jackson said earlier this season. “I was talking to them about the recruitment. I wouldn’t say I had a big part in it, but I knew who was coming in, and I knew who they were looking at.”
Jackson has found himself running drills in practice with the younger corps of guards including Wade Taylor IV, Hassan Diarra and Manny Obaseki. He’s also found himself passing on the wisdom he’s learned under Williams.
“I think his leadership and stability has been healthy for those guys, too,” Williams said.
Jackson has averaged 22.7 minutes per game this season, almost a minute less than last season, which was his first in Aggieland after transferring from the College of Central Florida. But the slightly shorter workload isn’t indicative of his value, Williams said, adding that Jackson will continue to get his share of playing time. Williams pointed to the Aggies’ 73-67 win over Notre Dame at the Maui Invitational as an example. Jackson, who finished with a team-high 18 points, entered the game about five minutes in and was the focal point of A&M’s guard rotation throughout the rest of the way.
Ultimately, this slight change of role speaks more to Jackson’s character than his abilities on the floor, Williams said.
“It wasn’t a grand plan,” Williams said. “It’s never even been discussed in a staff meeting. I’ve never had like a Kumbaya meeting with Q. Nothing. I think that speaks to who Q is more than anything.”
• NOTES — A&M plays five SEC opponents twice this season with Saturday’s game at Arkansas being the first rematch. While the Aggies studied how the Razorbacks have changed over the last two weeks, they also looked at how they have grown over the same period. Williams said he likes what he has seen. “I think we’re a lot better to be frank with you. I think we play a little harder,” Williams said. “I think we play for one another more. I think we’re more connected in executing what we’re trying to accomplish. Some of the priorities that we have defensively, we were as good as we have been all year long on Wednesday.” ... A&M is No. 58 in the NET rankings, No. 60 on KemPom.com and No. 67 on BartTorvik.com. Arkansas is 55th in the NET rankings. ... The Aggies are projected to be the first team to miss the NCAA tournament according to The Athletic’s Bracket Watch and ESPN’s Bracketology.