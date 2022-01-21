Texas A&M senior Quenton Jackson finding important role as Aggies' sixth man

• NOTES — A&M plays five SEC opponents twice this season with Saturday’s game at Arkansas being the first rematch. While the Aggies studied how the Razorbacks have changed over the last two weeks, they also looked at how they have grown over the same period. Williams said he likes what he has seen. “I think we’re a lot better to be frank with you. I think we play a little harder,” Williams said. “I think we play for one another more. I think we’re more connected in executing what we’re trying to accomplish. Some of the priorities that we have defensively, we were as good as we have been all year long on Wednesday.” ... A&M is No. 58 in the NET rankings, No. 60 on KemPom.com and No. 67 on BartTorvik.com. Arkansas is 55th in the NET rankings. ... The Aggies are projected to be the first team to miss the NCAA tournament according to The Athletic’s Bracket Watch and ESPN’s Bracketology.