Texas A&M’s Everett Vaughn named to SEC community service men's basketball team

Texas A&M junior forward Everett Vaughn was named to the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball community service team Thursday. Vaughn has led a crew of volunteer construction workers to help renovate homes in low-income rural areas in Texas. He also helped a crew provide heaters and assist families during the winter storm in February 2021 in Brazos and Burleson Counties. He’s also participated with Buzz’s Bunch and helped feed homeless in Houston.
