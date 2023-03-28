Texas A&M graduate guard Dexter Dennis was named to the West team for the 2023 NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game set for 3:30 p.m. Friday at NRG Stadium in Houston. The team will be coached by Aggie men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams.
Texas A&M’s Dexter Dennis to compete in All-Star Game on Friday in Houston
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
DES MOINES, Iowa — Any fingers pointed in the direction of Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams and his staff for the Aggies’ 76…
OXFORD, Miss. — Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams had his players type a short mantra into their phone before the team l…
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dexter Dennis, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team’s lone departing senior, allowed himself a moment of perspective aft…
Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams and Iona’s Tobin Anderson have been selected to coach in the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Reese’s…
DES MOINES, Iowa — In 2016, a potential matchup between the Texas A&M men’s basketball team and Texas was nixed by a Northern Iowa squad t…