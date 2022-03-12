Texas A&M rolls to an 82-64 victory over Arkansas in SEC tourney semifinals

TAMPA, Fla. – Texas A&M’s Quenton Jackson scored 20 points in helping the Aggies roll to an 82-64 victory over Arkansas in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament on Saturday afternoon.

A&M (23-11) advances to play Kentucky or Tennessee for the league title at noon Sunday. A&M won its seventh straight and eighth of the last nine to strengthen its chances of making the NCAA tournament.

Jackson also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals. A&M had three others score in double figures as Hassan Diarra, who had clutch plays in A&M’s 83-80 overtime victory over Florida on Thursday, had 12. Junior guard Tyrece Radford and sophomore forward Henry Coleman III, who played key roles in Friday’s 67-62 upset of fourth-ranked and top-seeded Auburn, added 11 and 12 points, respectively.

A&M made 31 of 61 field goals (51%), including 8 of 15 on 3-pointers (53%). Arkansas made 23 of 53 field goals (43%), including 3 of 18 on 3 –pointers (17%).

Arkansas (25-8), split a pair of close games with the Aggies in the regular seaon, but was no match for A&M in in the third meeting, failing behind 36-24 at halftime.

Arkansas was led in scoring by graduate guard Stanley Umude who had 20, making 7 of 13. Senior guard Au’Diese Toney added 18. Senior guard JD Notae, Arkansas’ leading scorer, got in early foul trouble and wasn’t a factor He had only five points, hitting 2 of 8 field goals, missing all five 3-pointers.

A&M had a 38-25 rebounding edge. The Aggies advance to the SEC title game for the second time since joining the league in 2012-13 A&M in 2016 lost to Kentucky in overtime.

Arkansas, the No. 4 seed after winning 14 of 16 games to end the regular season, used an 8-0 burst to trim an 11-point deficit to 47-44. But eighth-seeded Texas A&M was hardly rattled, rebuilding the lead to 11 over the next three minutes and hiking it to 68-52 on Radford’s three-point play with 6:30 to go.

DICKIE V

College basketball icon Dick Vitale was honored before Saturday’s semifinals, with the SEC recognizing his contributions to the sport, the league and his fight against cancer. The Hall of Fame television analyst lives in nearby Sarasota, Florida, and was presented a basketball signed by the league’s 14 coaches. Vitale walked into Amalie Arena amid a standing ovation — and shouts of “Dickie V!” — and accepted the autographed ball from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey at midcourt.

The 82-year-old Vitale has been public about his treatment for assorted medical issues, including at least two forms of cancer.