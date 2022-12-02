Texas A&M point guard Wade Taylor IV becoming more efficient with high-energy style

There’s a catchphrase often muttered around the Texas A&M men’s basketball program.

“Well, that’s Wade,” coaches and teammates say with a smile and head shake.

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV began eliciting that response with his high-energy approach to the game last season as he produced out-of-nowhere steals that led to points and out-of-control drives that ended in turnovers. A year later, Taylor has learned how to hone his energy and be more efficient with his frenetic play.

“He has a very high IQ, and he has always had that,” head coach Buzz Williams said. “And so I think maybe the process is somewhat expedited, just because he can think it in addition to doing, and so when you combine the experience that he had last year, playing real minutes as a freshman, he’s more confident. He’s more aware of what could happen, what should happen, and he’s thinking, ‘What’s next?’ quicker, which is the sign of a good player.”

Taylor had 19 turnovers while averaging 13.6 minutes per game through seven games last season. A year later, the Aggies’ starting point guard has cut his turnovers to 13 while averaging 24.6 minutes per game.

His shot selection has improved as well with a bump from 38.9% shooting from the field in the first seven games last season to 43.5% this year. From 3-point range his percentage has risen from 33.3% to 36.8%.

“That starts with just my leadership, being one of the guys that’s an everyday guy that’s coming in and working every day on my handles, on my shot, just my control and my pace, knowing when to score and when to assist,” Taylor said.

Junior forward Henry Coleman III said the revolution in Taylor’s game came from extra film study during the offseason, analyzing not only what he did well but the areas in which he needed to improve. And for every behind-the-back or alley-oop pass, Taylor is notorious for putting in hours of work on those seemingly unscripted plays.

“I don’t think a lot of people know when he comes down ... and he does an in-and-out, behind-the-back kind of thing, he works on that,” Coleman said. “It’s not just something he’s pulling out. He’s been an unbelievable player, and he’s a good person to be around.”

Taylor has made more meager gains in his assist-to-turnover ratio, going from 1.1 last season to 1.8 this season, but he showed more growth in that area with nine assists in A&M’s 83-64 win over SMU on Wednesday.

Defensively, Taylor’s steal numbers have skyrocketed to 20 in seven games this season, up from seven last year.

“I work on my defense a lot,” Taylor said. “Being a point guard, you’ve got to be a lockdown defender.”

The Aggies (5-2) will continue to need Taylor’s defensive prowess as they take on Boise State (5-2) in the Battleground 2K22 at 6 p.m. Saturday at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth. The Broncos are one of three opponents including DePaul and SMU that A&M added to its nonconference schedule to give it a boost.

“Boise was the last game we scheduled,” Williams said. “Nobody in the world wants to play Boise. ... They’re as good as anybody. They’re as good as Arizona. They’re as good as UCLA numerically. They don’t have the exposure of those two other schools.”

Boise State enters the game ranked 96th in the country in fast break points and 17th in scoring defense.