Texas A&M men's hoops withdraws from Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

The Texas A&M men's basketball team has withdrawn from the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, because of COVID-19 considerations, A&M said in a release Tuesday.
Instead of beginning the season at the tournament which will be played Nov. 25-27, the Aggies will open the 2020-21 schedule against New Orleans in Reed Arena on Nov. 29.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff is the top priority for our entire athletics department, and given the current public health crisis, we have decided to cancel our trip to the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic,” athletics director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “In order to keep our program as safe as possible as we start the season, we sought input from public health experts and our medical team after seeing the rise of cases in all of our communities, but especially in the state of South Dakota. Based on their advice, we felt it was most prudent to stay in Texas and work to schedule a home game at Reed Arena. We are thankful for the hard work and understanding of the tournament organizers.”
A&M had been set to tip off the season against West Virginia on Nov. 25th in the tournament.
Ohio State exited the tournament in early November, also citing COVID-19 concerns. The field initially was Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State.
Some of the tournament field was originally scheduled to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, but saw that tournament canceled and relocated to South Dakota because of the global pandemic.
