Texas A&M men's basketball transfer forward Jalen Johnson to miss season with ACL tear

Texas A&M forward Jalen Johnson suffered a torn ACL during preseason practice and will miss the season, men's basketball coach Buzz Williams said Monday on his weekly radio show.

Johnson, a sixth-year senior who transferred from Mississippi State, was utilizing the extra year of eligibility provided by COVID-19. He will attempt to petition the NCAA for a medical redshirt.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Johnson averaged 5.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 16.4 minutes per game for the Bulldogs last season. He hit 37.3% of his 3-pointers in his lone season at MSU. He previously played at Louisiana and Saint Louis.

His second year with the Ragin’ Cajuns was a standout, averaging 15.5 points, 6.6 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per game. Overall, the forward has averaged 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds in 26 minutes per game.

Johnson was expected to bolster a shallow depth chart in the Aggie front court this season that has seven players 6-6 or taller, two of which are true freshman Ashton Smith and walk-on Everett Vaughn.

