 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M men's basketball transfer forward Jalen Johnson to miss season with ACL tear
0 comments

Texas A&M men's basketball transfer forward Jalen Johnson to miss season with ACL tear

{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M forward Jalen Johnson suffered a torn ACL during preseason practice and will miss the season, men's basketball coach Buzz Williams said Monday on his weekly radio show.

Johnson, a sixth-year senior who transferred from Mississippi State, was utilizing the extra year of eligibility provided by COVID-19. He will attempt to petition the NCAA for a medical redshirt.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Johnson averaged 5.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 16.4 minutes per game for the Bulldogs last season. He hit 37.3% of his 3-pointers in his lone season at MSU. He previously played at Louisiana and Saint Louis.

His second year with the Ragin’ Cajuns was a standout, averaging 15.5 points, 6.6 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per game. Overall, the forward has averaged 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds in 26 minutes per game.

Johnson was expected to bolster a shallow depth chart in the Aggie front court this season that has seven players 6-6 or taller, two of which are true freshman Ashton Smith and walk-on Everett Vaughn.

Texas A&M University logo
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert