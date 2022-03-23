Texas A&M men's basketball tean advances to NIT semifinals with win over Wake Forest

The Texas A&M men’s basketball program has made an entire season out of tempting fate, but the Aggies left little to chance Wednesday in a blowout win over Wake Forest 67-52 at Reed Arena, punching the program’s first ticket to the National Invitation Tournament final four at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The victory didn’t come without A&M (26-12) taunting chance. With three minutes left in the first half and the Aggies dominating defensively, drone footage of Madison Square Garden popped up on the Reed Arena jumbotron in a quick cut-away from the ESPN coverage.

The Aggies led 27-13 at the time, and the quick blip on the video board didn’t jinx them as they held the 16th best scoring team in the nation to 15 points and limited the Demon Deacons (25-10) to 14.8% shooting from the field in the first half. Wake Forest entered the contest with the nation’s 10th-best field goal percentage at 48.7%. It was the first time Wake Forest shot less than 20% in a half since 2011, when it shot 19% on Jan. 19 against Georgia Tech.

Two late free throws by Wake Forest’s Dallas Walton saved his team from setting the A&M record for fewest points by an opponent in a half.

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes, formerly an A&M assistant coach alongside Buzz Williams under Billy Gillispie, said the Aggie defense rattled his players early.

“I’m not saying that we didn’t win because we didn’t make shots,” Forbes said. “They had everything to do with it. Great defensive teams don’t hope that you miss. They make you miss. I learned that right here from ol’ Billy Gillispie. Credit to them and their defense.”

An 11-2 Wake Forest run during the second half put the Aggies’ Empire state of mind at some unease, cutting their lead to nine points with 11 minutes left.

The hero of the moment was New York native Hassan Diarra, who drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to regain A&M’s momentum and keep the lead over double digits for the remainder of the game.

“I was thinking about going to New York the whole game,” Diarra said. “It’s a blessing to play in front of my family for the first time. I was just so excited. I’m glad we won. We did a great job today. “

The Aggies held Wake Forest to a season-low 52 points, lower than the 61 it posted in a loss to LSU in November. Reining Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, Alondes Williams, was held to nine points, well short of his 18.8 average.

Buzz Williams said A&M added some minor wrinkles to its defensive game plan for Wake Forest, which at times feature five shooters on the court at once.

“Relative to our normal defense, I would say that we made 8 to 10% adjustments,” Buzz Williams said. “But I thought wholesale adjustments at this late stage is kind of hard, because it’s not only the games that you’ve played your defense but it’s all the practices. Those adjustments were critical. They were the right adjustments, but the execution by our players was really important.”

A&M’s strong defensive play made up for a relatively mediocre offensive performance.

Aggie leading scorer Quenton Jackson shot 30% from the field and went 0 for 6 from behind the arc. He did hit 6 of 8 free throws to score 12 points. Freshman Wade Taylor IV netted 12 points, and Tyrece Radford had 10.

The Aggies ended the game shooting 39% form the field, 22% from 3-point range and 58% from the free-throw line. They also made just 10 of 22 layups.

While Jackson, who returned for a super senior season, wasn’t able to complete his “unfinished business” by making the NCAA tournament, he was granted three extra games in Reed Arena in front of a rapidly expanding fan club. In the first half, he was able to throw down a final signature one-handed dunk and was gifted a timeout by Williams with a minute left in the game to receive a standing ovation from the 8,201 fans in attendance, who chanted his nickname “Q.” Williams pulled Jackson in for a lengthy embrace when the former junior college transfer reached the bench.

“It was huge,” Jackson said of the ovation. “My emotions almost got the best of me, because it was just a lot of love. Coming from California, I never expected it to end this way. Just the support I have and the love I have, not just for me but for my teammates as well, just the way they were able to come support us and for this win, it was just amazing. I can’t thank everyone enough for that.”

