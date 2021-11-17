Texas A&M men's basketball team uses rebounding spark to down Houston Baptist

Texas A&M guard Aaron Cash has one job on the Aggie men’s basketball team: rebounding. His niche is so specific that head coach Buzz Williams said Cash takes the least amount of shots in practice as the transfer from Grayson focuses on his main role.

Cash’s skills on the boards were exactly what the Aggies needed to jumpstart their 73-39 victory over Houston Baptist on Wednesday at Reed Arena. He had his first double-double at A&M by scoring 12 points and pulling down a team-high 10 rebounds, including five on the offensive boards.

“I’m a ‘go get it’ [rebounder],” Cash said. “That’s what we preach about in practice. I just take heed into that and use that as my motivation.”

His performance was exactly what Williams wanted.

“When you see that sort of effort with a singular purpose of when the ball is in the air, I’m acting as if it’s a loose ball and I have to get it ... I think people are watching from the bench, and they realize they’re on the bench because they’re supposed to be doing that,” Williams said. “I think there’s a cumulative effect to how hard he played and how purposeful he was chasing the ball.”