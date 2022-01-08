Texas A&M men's basketball team uses clutch free-throw shooting to hold off Arkansas

Sophomore guard Hassan Diarra sank two clutch free throws with 14 seconds remaining to help ice Texas A&M’s 86-81 win over Arkansas on Saturday in Southeastern Conference men’s basketball play. He later got a hug from A&M head coach Buzz Williams, who told him that he loved him.

It was a little extra thank you for making the most of just four minutes of playing time after working so hard from the Aggie bench.

“[Diarra] is coaching as if he’s an assistant coach the entire second half,” Williams said. “He’s telling our guys, yo, we’ve got to make free throws. And then he comes in and goes 2 for 2, and that seals the game. Do we have a No. 1 [player] on our team? I don’t know. Do we have a No. 1 that can have an impact in a game? Maybe. But I think it’s the depth and knowing that you may play and may not play ... I don’t know what the game is going to present, but are you ready? I think that matters.”

The Aggies (13-2, 2-0) entered Saturday’s contest ranked last in the SEC and 324th in the nation in free-throw shooting at 64.9%. They fared even worse Saturday before their final four shots from the charity stripe, hitting just 12 of 26 for 46%.