The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will face Loyola Chicago at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the Aggies’ final game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina.

The Aggies (2-2) lost their first two games of the tournament, falling to Murray State 88-79 and Colorado 103-75. Loyola Chicago (2-2) lost to Tulsa 85-66 and 70-48.