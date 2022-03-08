The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will compete in the fourth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 17-20 at Coastal Carolina’s HTC Center, A&M announced Tuesday. The tournament field will include Boise State, Charlotte, Colorado, Loyola Chicago, Tulsa and UMass.
Texas A&M men's basketball team to play in Myrtle Beach Invitational next season
