 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M men's basketball team to play in Myrtle Beach Invitational next season

  • 0

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will compete in the fourth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 17-20 at Coastal Carolina’s HTC Center, A&M announced Tuesday. The tournament field will include Boise State, Charlotte, Colorado, Loyola Chicago, Tulsa and UMass.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M's Jackson earns SEC honors

A&M's Jackson earns SEC honors

Texas A&M senior guard Quenton Jackson was the Southeastern Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week after leading the Aggies to v…

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert