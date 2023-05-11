The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will compete in the ESPN Events Invitational on Nov. 23-26 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, next season. The tournament field will include Boise State, Butler, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Penn State, VCU and Virginia Tech. The tournament draw will be announced later this summer.
Texas A&M men's basketball team to play in ESPN Events Invitational next season
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
