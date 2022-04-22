Texas A&M men's basketball team to play home-and-home series with Memphis

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will play a home-and-home series with Memphis beginning with a trip to Tennessee next season, A&M confirmed Friday. The series will move to Reed Arena for the 2023-24 season.
The Aggies and Tigers last squared off in March 2007 during the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The John Calipari-led Tigers came away with a 65-64 win at San Antonio’s Alamodome thanks to Antonio Anderson’s two free throws with 3.1 seconds left.
Memphis, which finished with a 22-11 record after reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament, holds a 5-4 all-time edge against A&M. The two programs first met in December 1955.
The series helps bolster an Aggie nonconference slate that held back A&M in terms of strength of schedule last season. The average NET ranking of A&M’s nonconference foes last season was 166th at the time each game contract was signed. All Southeastern Conference schools must maintain a nonconference NET average of 150th through a rolling three-year period.
The contract for A&M’s home-and-home series with Memphis was finalized in January, according to A&M. Memphis was ranked 50th in the final NET rankings of January and finished the season No. 31.
Contracts were obtained by The Eagle via open records request.