Texas A&M men's basketball team to open Myrtle Beach Invite against Murray State in November

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will face Murray State at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 to open the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Aggies also will face either Colorado or UMass in the second round Nov. 18 then either Boise State, Charlotte, Loyola Chicago or Tulsa in the final round Nov. 20 at Coastal Carolina’s HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.