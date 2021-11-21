 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's basketball team to open Maui Invitational against Wisconsin
Texas A&M men's basketball team to open Maui Invitational against Wisconsin

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at 1 p.m. Monday against Wisconsin in Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2 (Suddenlink, Ch. 36) and it will air on WTAW (94.5 FM, 1620 AM).

The Aggies (4-0) are coming off a 73-39 victory over Houston Baptist, while Wisconsin (2-1) beat 63-58 Providence last Monday. The winner will face the winner of Butler vs. No. 15 Houston on Tuesday.

