Texas A&M men's basketball team to match up with No. 20 Missouri in battle of styles

Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams couldn’t help but smile when thinking about the Aggies’ Wednesday Southeastern Conference matchup against No. 20 Missouri.

On paper, it’s a matchup that should cause beads of sweat to rise on the furrowed brows of the Aggie basketball team — A&M’s quality defense against an elite Tiger offense. Williams, on the other hand, relishes the chance to play chess over checkers.

“I just like to study to the point that it sounds like I’m a student,” Williams said of the matchup. “But I am a student. I just like the study of it, and I don’t ever feel as though I have the answer, which is why I like to study.”

The Tigers (13-2, 2-1) enter Wednesday’s contest ranked second in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 87.1 points per game. They rank second in effective field goal percentage (57.9%) and third in adjusted offensive efficiency (118.5). They achieve that kind of production with a pace of 75.3 possessions per game, which ranks 25th in the country.

So far this season, the Aggies (10-5, 2-0) are 1-2 against teams that average 70 or more possessions per game with losses to Colorado and Memphis. A&M’s first win over a high-possession team came against Florida last week.

“This will be the fastest team that we’ve played since we moved here,” Williams said. “You have the best offense in the country, numerically. Forty-eight percent of your shots are in transition and you are the [25th] fastest team in the country. We’ve never played a team that fast.”

The tension lies in how A&M wants to play the game. The Aggies use a slower average pace of 70.6 possessions per game and a defense that ranks 34th in the country in defending 2-point shots (44.8%), 40th in steal percentage (12%) and 26th in turnover percentage (23.2%).

Individually, A&M guard Wade Taylor IV ranks 26th in the nation in steal percentage, picking off players 4.8 times per game.

“They are really, really good in certain things, among the best in the country, among the top percentile in the county,” Williams said. “But in order to be committed to playing like that, there are going to be some things that you are not going to do well. It’s going to be a delicate line, and I think also there will be some ebbs and flows to those lines. I hope it is. I hope it’s such a tug of war in are we playing like them or are they playing like us.”

Taylor will be at the center of that flow as an aggressive defender but also the man in charge of controlling A&M’s offensive pace. A year and a half of maturation has molded Taylor into the type of decision-maker who does what’s best for the team and within the game plan, he said.

“So just at the end of the day, if they play fast and we slow them down, we win the game,” Taylor said. “If they play fast and we don’t slow them down, we lose the game. It’s what you want to do for the end result, and we want to win the game, so whatever we need to do to win the game, we’re going to do that.”