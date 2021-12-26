 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's basketball team to host Dallas Christian
Texas A&M men's basketball team to host Dallas Christian

The Texas A&M men's basketball team will face Dallas Christian College at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena.

The game will air on WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM). Admission and parking is free to the public.

The Aggies (9-2) are coming off a 80-61 win over Northwestern State, led by freshman Manny Obaseki who had season-high efforts in points (19) and rebounds (9). This is the first game for Dallas Christian (1-2) since Dec. 11 when it lost to Northwestern State 89-67 in an exhibition game. The Crusaders' matchup with McNeese State on Dec. 18 was canceled.

Texas A&M University logo (copy)
