Texas A&M men's basketball team to face familiar faces against TCU

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team might be traveling to Houston, but it will be a homecoming event for several with the program.

As the Aggies (7-1) square off against TCU (7-1) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Toyota Center, it will be a reunion with former A&M forward Emanuel Miller and assistant coach Jamie McNeilly, who are both with TCU. Miller is second on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game and paces TCU in rebounds at 7.1.

A&M head coach Buzz Williams said facing familiar faces due to the transfer portal will become a norm, not only in basketball but all sports. Over the offseason, the NCAA instituted a one-time transfer rule that allows players to switch schools without penalty, a change Miller took advantage of.

“We appreciate what he did for our program and what he gave to us in our two years, and he’s playing at a really high level for those guys,” Williams said.

Miller is a key cog in a Horned Frog team that ranks fourth in the country in offensive rebounds per game at 15.75 and 14th in total rebounds per game at 43.