Texas A&M men's basketball team to face DePaul in road game on Friday

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will play DePaul at noon Friday in the Aggies’ first true road game of the season.

A&M (3-2) went 1-2 at the Myrtle Beach Invitational last week in Conway, South Carolina, losing to Murray State 88-79 and Colorado 103-75 and beating Loyola Chicago 67-51.

DePaul (3-2) lost two games at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, last week, losing to Santa Clara 69-61 and Oklahoma State 82-78.

Friday’s game will air live on WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM) and FS1 (Optimum Ch. 37).