Texas A&M men's basketball team suffers first SEC loss of season at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team entered Saturday’s matchup at Kentucky with the ninth-best team offensive rebounding percentage in the nation at 37.4 %. But the Aggies’ biggest strength became their detriment in a 76-67 loss to Kentucky in Southeastern Conference play at Rupp Arena, ending A&M’s seven-game winning streak.

A&M led the nation in team offensive rebounding percentage at 41.4% over its 5-0 start to SEC play, but Kentucky won its third straight by dominating the glass.

“I would say what has led to the first five [SEC] wins is what caused this loss,” head coach Buzz Williams said. “We had been dominant on the glass on both sides of the ball, and today we missed 25 shots and only got four of them back.”

The Wildcats (13-6, 4-3) puled down 17 offensive rebounds to the Aggies’ four, which resulted in 16 second-chance points. In total, Kentucky won the rebounding battle 38-31 and took 18 more shots than the Aggies, aiding in a lackluster shooting percentage for the majority of the game. The Wildcats, however, hit 11 of 32 shots from behind the arc.

A&M (13-6, 5-1) also turned the ball over 16 times, resulting in 16 Kentucky points.

Kentucky senior guard Antonio Reeves hit 5 of 11 from 3-point range for a game-high 23 points.

A&M limited reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe to seven points, but he grabbed 17 rebounds.

“We can’t [practice] the physicality that [Tshiebwe] plays with,” Williams said. “The stress that he causes on both ends ... we show clips. We talk about it. We try to have guys mimic it, but he’s the reigning national player of the year. I thought it was an incredibly physical game.”

The Aggies were able to hold Tshiebwe at bay for the majority of the first half as he had zero points and just three rebounds in the opening 20 minutes. But A&M played without its second-leading scorer, Tyrece Radford, for the majority of the first half after he picked up two early personal fouls.

Kentucky built a six-point lead off back-to-back 3-pointers in the first half, then A&M put together a 14-2 run with posts Julius Marble and Henry Coleman III scoring all the points, and the Aggies led 31-29 at halftime.

But Kentucky picked up 10 points off nine offensive rebounds in the second half as Tshiebwe found his stride inside, opening up outlet passes to teammates open on the perimeter.

Radford helped keep the game close with 20 second-half points, including two of A&M’s three 3-pointers in the game. He had a team-high 22 points to go with four rebounds. Marble and Coleman netted 12 and 10 points, respectively, and guard Dexter Dennis scored 10 points.

Statistical differences aside, Williams said he thought his staff continued to prepare for conference challenges well and gave Kentucky credit.

“They’re ultra talented, and I thought that our plan was spot on,” Williams told A&M radio after the game. “I thought there were stretches where our guys ... we were on point. There were stretches ... you just have to be accountable in this sort of environment, and the same thing is going to happen Wednesday.”

A&M will square off against No. 16 Auburn at 8 p.m. Wednesday

• NOTES — Aggie forward Solomon Washington did not make the trip to Kentucky because he’s in the concussion protocol. Washington hit his face on the floor diving for a loose ball at the end of the Aggies’ 54-52 win against Florida on Wednesday night at Reed Arena.