Texas A&M men's basketball team struggles at free throw line in loss at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After Texas A&M’s narrow 72-66 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday in which the Aggies made 23 of 36 from the free-throw line (63.9%), head coach Buzz Williams said he believed the performance was an anomaly.

Tuesday at Arkansas, the Aggies proved it might be more of a trend.

A&M shot just 58.3% from the foul line, making 14 of 24 in an 81-70 loss to Arkansas in Southeastern Conference play at Bud Walton Arena. It was the Aggies’ worst performance of the season at the free-throw line behind the 61% they shot against Louisiana-Monroe in the season opener.

Aggie post Julius Marble, who entered the game as a 58% free-throw shooter, hit 3 of 9 for his lowest performance with more than four attempts this season. Guard Tyrece Radford, second on the team at 80%, went 3 of 6.

Arkansas (15-7, 4-5) spent the majority of the game shooting over 50% from the field at finished right at 50%. Razorback guards Ricky Council IV and Davonte Davis led all scorers with 19 points. Council had a highlight-reel reverse slam dunk midway through the second half, and Davis added a last-second dunk.

A&M forward Henry Coleman III and guard Wade Taylor IV each scored 18 points. Coleman also grabbed a team-high 15 rebounds.

As is the norm, A&M (15-7, 7-2) had no trouble getting to the rim, attempting 39 of its 76 shots on layups. However, the Aggies only hit 14 on the night and had 13 blocked, the most A&M has seen swatted away this season. Razorback forward Makhel Mitchell had seven blocks, and Makhi Mitchell had three.

A&M’s 34% effort from the field was its lowest of the season.

Arkansas used a 7-1 run to build a 31-21 lead with 5:03 left in the first half. The Razorbacks ultimately took a 42-34 lead into the break. Council netted 11 of his points before halftime on 4-for-7 shooting.

Arkansas’ lead rose to as high as 13 midway through the second half, but the Aggies put together an 11-2 run to cut the Razorback’s lead to 68-64 with four minutes left.

A&M hit just two more shots the remainder of the game, a pair of 3-pointers by Taylor, while the Razorbacks easily pulled away.

A&M experienced a break from routine leading up to the game after winter weather forced its charter flight to reroute to Wichita, Kansas, on Monday. A&M bussed to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they spent Monday night, before taking the bus two and a half hours from Tulsa to Fayetteville. The team finally arrived at their destination at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.