Texas A&M men's basketball team signs two transfer players

The Texas A&M men’s basketball program announced the signing of former Mississippi State forward Andersson Garcia, who had pledged to the Aggies two weeks ago, on Friday, while Dexter Dennis, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Wichita State, announced his decision to transfer to A&M via a social media post.

Garcia appeared in 44 games with three starts in two seasons with the Bulldogs, averaging 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Last season, he averaged 4.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.

“Andersson is a perfect fit for our program and plays hard every possession,” A&M assistant coach Steve Roccaforte said in a press release. “He’s a versatile player that can play multiple positions. He brings rebounding and toughness to the table for us that is much needed. We are excited for what he brings to enhance our team.”

Dennis, a native of Baker, Louisiana, was a four-year starter for the Shocker men’s basketball team, averaging 8.4 points, five rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.9 minutes per game last season. He was named the 2021-22 American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year last season. Dennis also was named the team’s rookie of the year in 2019 and its defensive player of the year in 2019 and 2021.

Dennis is a career 36.8% shooter from 3-point range with a high mark of 39.9% last season. He posted a career-high 25 points against SMU during his sophomore season and tallied 12 double-digit scoring performances last season.