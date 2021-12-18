Texas A&M men's basketball team shows key improvements in win over Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The cancelation of Tuesday’s matchup against Tulane gave the Texas A&M men’s basketball team a full week to improve on what it lacked in last week’s 64-68 loss to TCU.
The extra practice served the Aggies well and they saw stark improvements in turnovers, rebounding and free throws, while helping A&M grab a 83-73 win over Oregon State (1-10) on Saturday at the Gil Coliseum.
A&M (8-2) turned the ball over 11 times, had 33 rebounds and shot 73% from the free throw line in the win. The turnover margin was the second-lowest of the season behind the 10 takeaways the Aggies forced against New Orleans two weeks ago.
A&M head coach Buzz Williams said the game cancellation allowed his staff to focus on the issues at hand within the program.
“I think that allowed our guys to play hard,” Williams said. “I think it allowed our guys to play with less confusion and I think you could see that no matter who played.”
A&M’s bench recorded 40 of its 83 total points. Substitute guard Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 19 points followed by Quenton Jackson’s 16 off the bench.
“Wade Taylor is a special individual and I think today he got to show that,” Jackson said. “He can really score the ball in multiple ways. For him to be as small as he is, you can’t count him out and I think today he was really able to shine for us.”
Starting forward Henry Coleman III also netted 16 points, while collecting five rebounds. It’s the most points the Duke transfer has scored for the Aggies since his opening-night against North Florida on Nov. 10 when he scored 27 points.
Coleman was part of an Aggie front court that pulled down 15 offensive rebounds, leading to 16 second-chance points. Five of forward Ethan Henderson’s six total rebounds were on the offensive glass.
“We just came in focused on ourselves,” Jackson said. “We knew what the test was going to be, because of the TCU game, and I think we just came out with a clean mind and we knew we had to protect the offensive glass.”
After taking a 36-29 lead into the half, A&M mounted a 12-2 run to push its lead to 15. The run was capped off by a Taylor 3-pointer — one of a 5 of 6 clip from behind the arc.
Through the middle of the final frame, six points from Jackson contributed to a 13-0 run that pushed the Aggie lead to a game-high 23 points.
Williams said he hopes the lessons his team learned this week carry into the rest of the season. He compared Saturday’s win to key victories in his first season at A&M over Alabama and Auburn when a veteran-heavy squad started to mesh into his new system.