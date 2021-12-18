Texas A&M men's basketball team shows key improvements in win over Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The cancelation of Tuesday’s matchup against Tulane gave the Texas A&M men’s basketball team a full week to improve on what it lacked in last week’s 64-68 loss to TCU.

The extra practice served the Aggies well and they saw stark improvements in turnovers, rebounding and free throws, while helping A&M grab a 83-73 win over Oregon State (1-10) on Saturday at the Gil Coliseum.

A&M (8-2) turned the ball over 11 times, had 33 rebounds and shot 73% from the free throw line in the win. The turnover margin was the second-lowest of the season behind the 10 takeaways the Aggies forced against New Orleans two weeks ago.

A&M head coach Buzz Williams said the game cancellation allowed his staff to focus on the issues at hand within the program.

“I think that allowed our guys to play hard,” Williams said. “I think it allowed our guys to play with less confusion and I think you could see that no matter who played.”

A&M’s bench recorded 40 of its 83 total points. Substitute guard Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 19 points followed by Quenton Jackson’s 16 off the bench.