Texas A&M men's basketball team settles for NIT after NCAA snub

The Texas A&M men's basketball team will play host to Alcorn State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament after the Aggies were left out of the NCAA tournament field. A&M will play the Braves at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The NCAA tournament selection committee had A&M (23-12) behind Dayton (23-10), Oklahoma (18-15) and SMU (23-8) as the last four teams out. All are No. 1 seeds for the NIT.
After (23-12) made a run to the Southeastern Conference tournament finals that ended in a 65-50 loss to Tennessee on Sunday. The Aggies were hopeful three victories in three days, including one over Auburn that was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, would get them in the field.
”It doesn’t make sense,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork tweeted Sunday. “It’s hard to figure out. This a flawed selection process if we do not reward teams who deserve an opportunity. Based on how we’ve responded before, I can assure you, no one will battle with stronger fight than @aggiembk & this staff @TeamCoachBuzz”
The Aggies had four Quadrant I wins, but also had a 5-2 record against Quadrant III opponents, including bad losses to South Carolina and Missouri.
The final four teams to make the tournament were Indiana (20-13), Notre Dame (22-10), Rutgers (18-13) and Wyoming (25-8). A&M beat Notre Dame at the Maui Invitational.
Alcorn State is 17-16 and earned an automatic bid into the NIT by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season title. Texas Southern grabbed the league's bid to the NCAA tournament with an 87-62 victory over Alcorn State in the SWAC tourney championship on Saturday.
A&M's portion of the bracket includes No. 2 Wake Forest facing Towson, No. 3 Virginia Commonwealth against Princeton and No 4 Utah State against Oregon.
Vanderbilt, Florida and Mississippi State are other SEC teams that made the NIT.