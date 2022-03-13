Texas A&M men's basketball team settles for NIT after NCAA snub

The Texas A&M men's basketball team will play host to Alcorn State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament after the Aggies were left out of the NCAA tournament field. A&M will play the Braves at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The NCAA tournament selection committee had A&M (23-12) behind Dayton (23-10), Oklahoma (18-15) and SMU (23-8) as the last four teams out. All are No. 1 seeds for the NIT.

After (23-12) made a run to the Southeastern Conference tournament finals that ended in a 65-50 loss to Tennessee on Sunday. The Aggies were hopeful three victories in three days, including one over Auburn that was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, would get them in the field.

”It doesn’t make sense,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork tweeted Sunday. “It’s hard to figure out. This a flawed selection process if we do not reward teams who deserve an opportunity. Based on how we’ve responded before, I can assure you, no one will battle with stronger fight than @aggiembk & this staff @TeamCoachBuzz”

It doesn’t make sense. It’s hard to figure out. This a flawed selection process if we do not reward teams who deserve an opportunity. Based on how we’ve responded before, I can assure you, no one will battle with stronger fight than @aggiembk & this staff @TeamCoachBuzz — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) March 14, 2022

The Aggies had four Quadrant I wins, but also had a 5-2 record against Quadrant III opponents, including bad losses to South Carolina and Missouri.

The final four teams to make the tournament were Indiana (20-13), Notre Dame (22-10), Rutgers (18-13) and Wyoming (25-8). A&M beat Notre Dame at the Maui Invitational.

Alcorn State is 17-16 and earned an automatic bid into the NIT by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season title. Texas Southern grabbed the league's bid to the NCAA tournament with an 87-62 victory over Alcorn State in the SWAC tourney championship on Saturday.

A&M's portion of the bracket includes No. 2 Wake Forest facing Towson, No. 3 Virginia Commonwealth against Princeton and No 4 Utah State against Oregon.

Vanderbilt, Florida and Mississippi State are other SEC teams that made the NIT.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.