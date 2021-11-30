Texas A&M men's basketball team routs New Orleans despite second-half slump

Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams left Tuesday’s 85-65 victory over New Orleans at Reed Arena with two frames of mind about his program.

On one hand, the Aggies improved in almost every key statistical category that was a focus of the coaching staff during the first half of the blowout. Even with the absence of forward Henry Coleman III -- the team's leading rebounder -- A&M took a step forward in defensive rebounds, pulling down a season-high 30. A&M turned the ball over just 10 times, tying a season low with Marcus Williams and Wade Taylor IV having one a piece.

However, after carrying a 18-point lead into halftime, A&M got complacent on defense that made for a sloppy final 20 minutes. The Aggies edged New Orleans by two points in the second half 41-39 with 28 points coming in the paint.

The Privateers cut the lead to 12 midway through the second half after an 8-0 run that held the Aggies scoreless for almost three minutes., not dissimilar to the hiccup A&M hit at the end of the first half in their loss to Wisconsin during the Maui Invitational.

“I just don’t think that we’re going to have seven minutes to give away as the season progresses,” Williams said.