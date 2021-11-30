Texas A&M men's basketball team routs New Orleans despite second-half slump

Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams left Tuesday’s 85-65 victory over New Orleans at Reed Arena with two frames of mind about his program.
On one hand, the Aggies improved in almost every key statistical category that was a focus of the coaching staff during the first half of the blowout. Even with the absence of forward Henry Coleman III -- the team's leading rebounder -- A&M took a step forward in defensive rebounds, pulling down a season-high 30. A&M turned the ball over just 10 times, tying a season low with Marcus Williams and Wade Taylor IV having one a piece.
However, after carrying a 18-point lead into halftime, A&M got complacent on defense that made for a sloppy final 20 minutes. The Aggies edged New Orleans by two points in the second half 41-39 with 28 points coming in the paint.
The Privateers cut the lead to 12 midway through the second half after an 8-0 run that held the Aggies scoreless for almost three minutes., not dissimilar to the hiccup A&M hit at the end of the first half in their loss to Wisconsin during the Maui Invitational.
“I just don’t think that we’re going to have seven minutes to give away as the season progresses,” Williams said.
“We’re just not going to be able to do that and we have to be able to have a level of concentration [that] this is where we need to improve offensively, and we did that in many respects. This is where we need to improve defensively, and we did that, particularly in the first half. But then when it just becomes a push in the second half, that’s not good enough.”
The Aggies started the game with a 28-15 run, hitting every one of their first five 3-pointers. A 14-2 run through the middle of the frame pushed A&M's lead to 18, thanks to five New Orleans turnovers that resulted in five Aggie layups.
Freshman guard Manny Obaseki earned his first career start in Coleman’s absence, tasked with guarding Privateer leading scorer Derek St. Hilaire for a majority of the first half. St. Hilaire entered the game averaging 21.6 points per game, hitting a .405 clip from behind the arc and finished with a game-high 20 points and five rebounds. Obaseki scored six points and pulled down a career-high four rebounds while maintaining a plus-17 rating throughout the game.
“Manny’s physicality helps him and he’s switchable,” Williams said. “He’s a guy that we’ve always wanted to have on our team. We want as many of those guys as possible. Guys that can dribble, pass and shoot and guys that can guard multiple players.”
The brakes were put on A&M’s tempo offense to start the second half with the Aggies forcing only five of their 15 turnovers.
“I think we get comfortable,” guard Andre Gordon said. “It’s a basketball player’s nature to just get comfortable. It can be a gift and a curse at the same time, but I think we played well.”
It was a similar situation to practice Monday, when 10 possessions went begging, Williams said. The conversation about how to maintain focus throughout 40 minutes began in that training lull.
“I think a little bit of it is [complacency],” Williams said. “I think a little bit of it is lack of discipline. I think a little bit of it a lack of maturity. I think a little bit of it is, ‘Buzz, relax we are going to win.’ But mature teams don’t give away consecutive possessions of complete lack of execution on both ends.”
Gordon was comfortable from 3-point range throughout the night, finishing with a team-high 15 points with a 3 of 4 clip from behind the arc. Five Aggie players collected double-digit points, including 13 from Tyrece Radford, 11 each from Taylor and Hassan Diarra, and 10 from Marcus Williams.
A&M has a rare 10-day break to fine tune a few issues before taking the court at the Toyota Center in Houston against TCU. In that time, Williams hopes his young team can mature.
“We’re not good enough and we won’t have margin enough -- and I’m not trying to over coach -- but we’re not going to be good enough that we can give six minutes of a game away,” Williams said. “We’re not going to be that good. We have a chance to be good, but that chance will be, can we play 200 minutes with 11 guys being the best version of who they can be? That’s what we’ve got to get to.”
NOTES -- Coleman suffered a back contusion in practice Monday that was causing back spasms. Williams said he believes Coleman will be back in practice this week.