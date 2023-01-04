Texas A&M men's basketball team rolls with punches to win SEC opener at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In a game that saw the Texas A&M men’s basketball team comically unprepared to start, the Aggies’ readiness to roll with challenges helped them beat Florida 66-63 in their Southeastern Conference opener.

The Aggies (9-5, 1-0) began Wednesday’s game trailing 1-0 after drawing a technical foul for a delay of game due to their uniforms being left at the hotel. Florida (7-7, 0-2) was given a technical foul free throw prior to the tip.

Also unexpectedly, four players went down with an injury during the game — forwards Henry Coleman III and Julius Marble and guards Manny Obaskei and Andre Gordon.

A&M’s response to these speed bumps pleased head coach Buzz Williams the most in the win.

“The energy required emotionally when things don’t go well ... the energy required in each of those gas tanks, that’s the sign that we took the next right step, because in each of those figurative gas tanks of energy, we never ran out of gas,” Williams said on the A&M radio broadcast after the game.

With 14 minutes remaining and the Aggies’ nine-point halftime lead cut to three, Coleman appeared to turn his ankle. For as important as Coleman has been to the Aggies, Williams said he saw his team rally to pick up the slack. The same happened after the following three injuries, he said.

“I thought our guy’s response when [Coleman] went down, that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, we’re growing up in Gainesville,’” Williams said. “That’s when I knew like, ‘OK, let’s go.’ When [Obaseki] dislocated his finger, when [Andersson Garcia] fouled out, the response just kept getting better.”

Despite the roughly 10 minute delay in the start of the game, the Aggies came out hot and pushed to a 10-4 lead early thanks to an 8-0 run. A&M’s stingy defense forced turnovers that created another 8-0 run late in the half that pushed A&M’s lead to a game-high 11 points just prior to halftime.

Marble finished the first half with 10 of his season-high 17 points, while defending two-time All-SEC post Colin Castleton. Florida’s 6-foot-11 post netted 14 points.

Florida quickly struck back with a 13-2 run to start the second half, tying the game at 36. A&M regained the lead and pushed it back to nine after Coleman left the game. Florida regained the lead once more with just less than six minutes to play, but A&M closed out the game with a 13-9 run to seal victory.

Guards Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford matched Marble’s high of 17 points. Though the Aggies shot 38% from the field and 13% from behind the arc, they managed to get to the free-throw line 28 times and made 18. A&M also attempted 17 more shots than Florida, thanks to a 13-6 offensive rebound margin.

Florida’s Trey Bonham scored a game-high 21 points, hitting 4 for 7 from 3-point range.

The advent of SEC play means quick turnarounds for everyone involved. The Aggies return home to host LSU on Saturday at Reed Arena.

NOTES — Williams said in his over 500-game career, he’s never seen a technical foul issued because of a delay in game due to missing uniforms. The team found out the uniforms were still at the hotel around 10 minutes before the start of the game, Williams said. “I forgot the jerseys in my hotel room,” Williams said. “That’s probably the right way to say it, because I used to be a manager, so if that would have happened, my head coach would have stuck up for me. ... You don’t want the jerseys to get wrinkled, so they hang them in my room, and I just forgot to put them on the bus.”